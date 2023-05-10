NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2
|(213)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|at PHOENIX
|3½
|(226½)
|Denver
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|-115
|Chicago White Sox
|-105
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-125
|at MINNESOTA
|+105
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-125
|New Jersey
|+104
|at DALLAS
|-200
|Seattle
|+164
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.