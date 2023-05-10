NBA

Thursday

Boston2(213)at PHILADELPHIA
at PHOENIX(226½)Denver

MLB

Thursday

American League

at KANSAS CITY-115Chicago White Sox-105
at N.Y YANKEESOFFTampa BayOFF
at OAKLANDOFFTexasOFF

National League

at CINCINNATIOFFN.Y MetsOFF
at ARIZONAOFFSan FranciscoOFF

Interleague

San Diego-125at MINNESOTA+105

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

at CAROLINA-125New Jersey+104
at DALLAS-200Seattle+164

