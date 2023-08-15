MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-172
|Detroit
|+144
|at TEXAS
|-162
|LA Angels
|+136
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-136
|Pittsburgh
|+116
|Arizona
|-154
|at COLORADO
|+130
|at LA DODGERS
|-230
|Milwaukee
|+190
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-106
|Houston
|-130
|at MIAMI
|+110
|at CINCINNATI
|-142
|Cleveland
|+120
|at ST. LOUIS
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|Boston
|-168
|at WASHINGTON
|+142
|at TORONTO
|-164
|Philadelphia
|+138
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
