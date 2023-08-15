MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTA-172Detroit+144
at TEXAS-162LA Angels+136
at KANSAS CITYOFFSeattleOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y METS-136Pittsburgh+116
Arizona-154at COLORADO+130
at LA DODGERS-230Milwaukee+190

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Tampa Bay-110at SAN FRANCISCO-106
Houston-130at MIAMI+110
at CINCINNATI-142Cleveland+120
at ST. LOUIS-184Oakland+154
Boston-168at WASHINGTON+142
at TORONTO-164Philadelphia+138
at ATLANTAOFFN.Y YankeesOFF
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFChicago White SoxOFF
at SAN DIEGO-162Baltimore+136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you