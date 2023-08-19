MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-172Boston+144
Tampa Bay-154at LA ANGELS+130
at CLEVELAND-164Detroit+138
at HOUSTON-154Seattle+130
Tampa Bay-136at LA ANGELS+116
Baltimore-180at OAKLAND+152

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at LA DODGERS-142Miami+120
at SAN DIEGO-168Arizona+142
Philadelphia-166at WASHINGTON+140
N.Y MetsOFFat ST. LOUISOFF
San Francisco-118at ATLANTA+100
at SAN DIEGO-154Arizona+130
at LA DODGERS-188Miami+158

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBS-210Kansas City+176
at TEXAS-132Milwaukee+112
Toronto-144at CINCINNATI+122
at MINNESOTA-178Pittsburgh+150
Chicago White Sox-122at COLORADO+104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you