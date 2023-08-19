MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-172
|Boston
|+144
|Tampa Bay
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
|at CLEVELAND
|-164
|Detroit
|+138
|at HOUSTON
|-154
|Seattle
|+130
|Tampa Bay
|-136
|at LA ANGELS
|+116
|Baltimore
|-180
|at OAKLAND
|+152
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|-168
|Arizona
|+142
|Philadelphia
|-166
|at WASHINGTON
|+140
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-118
|at ATLANTA
|+100
|at SAN DIEGO
|-154
|Arizona
|+130
|at LA DODGERS
|-188
|Miami
|+158
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-210
|Kansas City
|+176
|at TEXAS
|-132
|Milwaukee
|+112
|Toronto
|-144
|at CINCINNATI
|+122
|at MINNESOTA
|-178
|Pittsburgh
|+150
|Chicago White Sox
|-122
|at COLORADO
|+104
