NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|11½
|(OFF)
|at INDIANA
|at BROOKLYN
|12
|(229½)
|Houston
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at NEW YORK
|4
|(OFF)
|Miami
|LA Lakers
|1½
|(225½)
|at CHICAGO
|Utah
|5
|(OFF)
|at SAN ANTONIO
|at MEMPHIS
|5
|(OFF)
|LA Clippers
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|11
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|Sacramento
|13
|(OFF)
|at PORTLAND
|at PHOENIX
|6
|(235)
|Minnesota
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Florida
|+128
|at WASHINGTON
|-113
|N.Y Islanders
|-106
|at COLORADO
|-156
|Minnesota
|+130
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.