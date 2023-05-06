NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|4
|(209½)
|New York
|at LA LAKERS
|3
|(228)
|Golden State
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-172
|N.Y Yankees
|+144
|Minnesota
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
|at KANSAS CITY
|-178
|Oakland
|+150
|Texas
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
|Houston
|-118
|at SEATTLE
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-180
|Miami
|+152
|at N.Y METS
|-220
|Colorado
|+184
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-166
|Milwaukee
|+140
|at ARIZONA
|-138
|Washington
|+118
|at SAN DIEGO
|-134
|LA Dodgers
|+114
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-190
|Detroit
|+160
|Toronto
|-154
|at PITTSBURGH
|+130
|at CINCINNATI
|-126
|Chicago White Sox
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-235
|Baltimore
|+194
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-156
|Boston
|+132
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Edmonton
|-120
|at VEGAS
|+100
