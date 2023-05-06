NBA

Saturday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at MIAMI4(209½)New York
at LA LAKERS3(228)Golden State

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-172N.Y Yankees+144
Minnesota-112at CLEVELAND-104
at KANSAS CITY-178Oakland+150
Texas-112at LA ANGELS-104
Houston-118at SEATTLE+100

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBS-180Miami+152
at N.Y METS-220Colorado+184
at SAN FRANCISCO-166Milwaukee+140
at ARIZONA-138Washington+118
at SAN DIEGO-134LA Dodgers+114

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS-190Detroit+160
Toronto-154at PITTSBURGH+130
at CINCINNATI-126Chicago White Sox+108
at ATLANTA-235Baltimore+194
at PHILADELPHIA-156Boston+132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Edmonton-120at VEGAS+100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you