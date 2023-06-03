MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Tampa Bay-118at BOSTON+100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-156Detroit+132
Seattle-112at TEXAS-104
at HOUSTON-132LA Angels+112
Tampa Bay-118at BOSTON+100
at MINNESOTA-134Cleveland+114

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
St. Louis-154at PITTSBURGH+130
at WASHINGTONOFFPhiladelphiaOFF
Milwaukee-126at CINCINNATI+108
Atlanta-210at ARIZONA+176
at SAN DIEGO-184Chicago Cubs+154

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at KANSAS CITY-126Colorado+108
Toronto-110at N.Y METS-106
at MIAMI-180Oakland+152
N.Y Yankees-130at LA DODGERS+110
at SAN FRANCISCO-126Baltimore+108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at VEGAS-130Florida+108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you