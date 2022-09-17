MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Miami-180atWASHINGTON+152
at ATLANTA-240Philadelphia+198
at N.Y METS-460Pittsburgh+360
at ST. LOUIS-275Cincinnati+225
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFColoradoOFF
San Diego-158atARIZONA+134
LA Dodgers-330atSANFRANCISCO+265
American League
Chicago White Sox-165atDETROIT+140
at TAMPA BAY-198Texas+166
at BOSTON-196KansasCity+164
at TORONTO-198Baltimore+166
Minnesota-110atCLEVELAND-106
at HOUSTON-375Oakland+300
Seattle-110atLAANGELS-106
Interleague
N.Y Yankees-180atMILWAUKEE+152
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
at TEXAS A&M(45½)Miami
at UTAH16½21½(48½)SanDiegoState
at USC17½10½(70½)FresnoState
North Dakota State(48½)atARIZONA
at ARIZONA STATE19½20½(56½)EasternMichigan
Sunday
at HAWAII(64½)Duquesne
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
New England(40½)atPITTSBURGH
at DETROIT1(48½)Washington
at BALTIMORE4(44½)Miami
at CLEVELAND(39½)NYJets
at NY GIANTS(43½)Carolina
Indianapolis3(45½)atJACKSONVILLE
Tampa Bay4(43½)atNEWORLEANS
at LA RAMS1310(46½)Atlanta
at SAN FRANCISCO(40½)Seattle
Cincinnati(41½)atDALLAS
at LAS VEGAS2(51½)Arizona
at DENVER10½10(45½)Houston
at GREEN BAY10(41½)Chicago
Monday
at BUFFALO710(47½)Tennessee
at PHILADELPHIA2(50½)Minnesota

