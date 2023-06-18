MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BOSTON-132N.Y Yankees+112
at MINNESOTA-215Detroit+185
LA Angels-126at KANSAS CITY+108
Toronto-118at TEXAS+100
at SEATTLE-166Chicago White Sox+140
National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-310Colorado+250
Miami-156at WASHINGTON+132
St. Louis-118at N.Y METS+100
at MILWAUKEE-164Pittsburgh+138
at LA DODGERS-168San Francisco+142

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
BaltimoreOFFat CHICAGO CUBSOFF
at HOUSTON-154Cincinnati+130
Philadelphia-251at OAKLAND+206
at SAN DIEGO-152Tampa Bay+128
Cleveland-110at ARIZONA-106

