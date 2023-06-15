MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Yankees-110at BOSTON-106
Toronto-136at TEXAS+116
at MINNESOTAOFFDetroitOFF
LA Angels-158at KANSAS CITY+134
at SEATTLE-130Chicago White Sox+110

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Miami-175at WASHINGTON+150
St. Louis-118at N.Y METS+100
at ATLANTA-250Colorado+205
at MILWAUKEEOFFPittsburghOFF
at LA DODGERSOFFSan FranciscoOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFBaltimoreOFF
at HOUSTON-190Cincinnati+160
Tampa Bay-120at SAN DIEGO+102
at ARIZONA-142Cleveland+120
Philadelphia-166at OAKLAND+140

