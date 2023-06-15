MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-110
|at BOSTON
|-106
|Toronto
|-136
|at TEXAS
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|LA Angels
|-158
|at KANSAS CITY
|+134
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Chicago White Sox
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-175
|at WASHINGTON
|+150
|St. Louis
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|at ATLANTA
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-190
|Cincinnati
|+160
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at SAN DIEGO
|+102
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|Cleveland
|+120
|Philadelphia
|-166
|at OAKLAND
|+140
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.