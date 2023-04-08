NBA

Saturday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Denver6(225½)at UTAH
Minnesota14(233)at SAN ANTONIO
at LA CLIPPERS16½(230)Portland

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Houston-118at MINNESOTA+100
Boston-136at DETROIT+116
at TAMPA BAY-290Oakland+235
at CLEVELAND-142Seattle+120
N.Y Yankees-132at BALTIMORE+112
Toronto-120at LA ANGELS+102

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIA-142Cincinnati+120
at N.Y METS-172Miami+144
St. Louis-162at MILWAUKEE+136
at ATLANTA-146San Diego+124
LA Dodgers-162at ARIZONA+136
at COLORADO-142Washington+120

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBS-118Texas+100
at SAN FRANCISCO-136Kansas City+116
Chicago White Sox-130at PITTSBURGH+110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Carolina-176at BUFFALO+146
Pittsburgh-172at DETROIT+142
at DALLAS-140Vegas+116
Edmonton-295at SAN JOSE+235
at ARIZONA-146Anaheim+122
Tampa Bay-160at OTTAWA+132
at WINNIPEG-182Nashville+150
New York-275at COLUMBUS+220
at TORONTO-375Montreal+290
Florida-170at WASHINGTON+140
at N.Y ISLANDERS-275Philadelphia+220
at BOSTON-134New Jersey+112
at MINNESOTA-250St. Louis+202
Calgary-160at VANCOUVER+132
at SEATTLE-400Chicago+310
Colorado-122at LOS ANGELES+102

