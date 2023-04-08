NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|6
|(225½)
|at UTAH
|Minnesota
|14
|(233)
|at SAN ANTONIO
|at LA CLIPPERS
|16½
|(230)
|Portland
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-118
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
|Boston
|-136
|at DETROIT
|+116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-290
|Oakland
|+235
|at CLEVELAND
|-142
|Seattle
|+120
|N.Y Yankees
|-132
|at BALTIMORE
|+112
|Toronto
|-120
|at LA ANGELS
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at N.Y METS
|-172
|Miami
|+144
|St. Louis
|-162
|at MILWAUKEE
|+136
|at ATLANTA
|-146
|San Diego
|+124
|LA Dodgers
|-162
|at ARIZONA
|+136
|at COLORADO
|-142
|Washington
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-118
|Texas
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-136
|Kansas City
|+116
|Chicago White Sox
|-130
|at PITTSBURGH
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-176
|at BUFFALO
|+146
|Pittsburgh
|-172
|at DETROIT
|+142
|at DALLAS
|-140
|Vegas
|+116
|Edmonton
|-295
|at SAN JOSE
|+235
|at ARIZONA
|-146
|Anaheim
|+122
|Tampa Bay
|-160
|at OTTAWA
|+132
|at WINNIPEG
|-182
|Nashville
|+150
|New York
|-275
|at COLUMBUS
|+220
|at TORONTO
|-375
|Montreal
|+290
|Florida
|-170
|at WASHINGTON
|+140
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-275
|Philadelphia
|+220
|at BOSTON
|-134
|New Jersey
|+112
|at MINNESOTA
|-250
|St. Louis
|+202
|Calgary
|-160
|at VANCOUVER
|+132
|at SEATTLE
|-400
|Chicago
|+310
|Colorado
|-122
|at LOS ANGELES
|+102
