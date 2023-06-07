NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Denver(214½)at MIAMI

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-130Minnesota+110
at N.Y YANKEES-120Chicago White Sox+102
at TORONTO-162Houston+136
at CLEVELAND-136Boston+116

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Arizona-130at WASHINGTON+110
LA Dodgers-168at CINCINNATI+142
at ATLANTA-126N.Y Mets+108
San Francisco-215at COLORADO+180

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGH-184Oakland+154
Seattle-116at SAN DIEGO-102
at PHILADELPHIA-245Detroit+200
at MIAMI-178Kansas City+150
at MILWAUKEE-146Baltimore+124
at TEXAS-146St. Louis+124
at LA ANGELS-142Chicago Cubs+120

