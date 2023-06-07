NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|2½
|(214½)
|at MIAMI
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Minnesota
|+110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-120
|Chicago White Sox
|+102
|at TORONTO
|-162
|Houston
|+136
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Boston
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-130
|at WASHINGTON
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|-168
|at CINCINNATI
|+142
|at ATLANTA
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+108
|San Francisco
|-215
|at COLORADO
|+180
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|Seattle
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-245
|Detroit
|+200
|at MIAMI
|-178
|Kansas City
|+150
|at MILWAUKEE
|-146
|Baltimore
|+124
|at TEXAS
|-146
|St. Louis
|+124
|at LA ANGELS
|-142
|Chicago Cubs
|+120
