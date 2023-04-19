NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|4½
|(209½)
|at BROOKLYN
|at GOLDEN STATE
|5½
|(239)
|Sacramento
|Phoenix
|2½
|(227)
|at LA CLIPPERS
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-125
|Minnesota
|+105
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-155
|LA Angels
|+135
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-140
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-195
|Colorado
|+165
|LA Dodgers
|-115
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-105
|San Diego
|-125
|at ARIZONA
|+105
|N.Y Mets
|-135
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+115
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-170
|Tampa Bay
|+140
|at NEW JERSEY
|-132
|N.Y Rangers
|+110
|at COLORADO
|-210
|Seattle
|+172
|at VEGAS
|-154
|Winnipeg
|+128
