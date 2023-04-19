NBA

Thursday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Philadelphia(209½)at BROOKLYN
at GOLDEN STATE(239)Sacramento
Phoenix(227)at LA CLIPPERS

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BOSTON-125Minnesota+105
at N.Y YANKEES-155LA Angels+135

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGH-140Cincinnati+120
at PHILADELPHIA-195Colorado+165
LA Dodgers-115at CHICAGO CUBS-105
San Diego-125at ARIZONA+105
N.Y Mets-135at SAN FRANCISCO+115

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TORONTO-170Tampa Bay+140
at NEW JERSEY-132N.Y Rangers+110
at COLORADO-210Seattle+172
at VEGAS-154Winnipeg+128

