MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-172
|Minnesota
|+144
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-178
|Chicago White Sox
|+150
|at TORONTO
|-142
|Houston
|+120
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Boston
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at CINCINNATI
|+176
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|N.Y Mets
|+136
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|-230
|Oakland
|+190
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|Baltimore
|+114
|at TEXAS
|-152
|St. Louis
|+128
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-146
|Seattle
|+124
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.