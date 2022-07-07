MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at N.Y METS-158Miami+135
at ATLANTAOFFWashingtonOFF
at MILWAUKEEOFFPittsburghOFF
at ST. LOUIS-113Philadelphia-106
at ARIZONA-148Colorado+126
at SAN DIEGO<a href="http://https://puckpedia.com/transactions">OFFSanFrancisco</a>OFF
at LA DODGERS-217ChicagoCubs+178
American League
LA AngelsOFFatBALTIMOREOFF
at BOSTONOFFN.YYankeesOFF
Minnesota-117atTEXAS-103
at KANSAS CITY-115Cleveland-105
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-156Detroit+133
at OAKLANDOFFHoustonOFF
at SEATTLEOFFTorontoOFF
Interleague
Tampa Bay-137atCINCINNATI+116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you