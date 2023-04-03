MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-132at KANSAS CITY+112
at TEXAS-142Baltimore+120
at HOUSTON-230Detroit+190
at SEATTLE-154LA Angels+130
Cleveland-152at OAKLAND+128

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MILWAUKEE-126N.Y Mets+108
Chicago Cubs-120at CINCINNATI+102
Atlanta-130at ST. LOUIS+110
at SAN DIEGO-152Arizona+128
at LA DODGERS-240Colorado+198

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-134San Francisco+116
Minnesota-126at MIAMI+108
Tampa Bay-174at WASHINGTON+146
at N.Y YANKEES-174Philadelphia+146
at BOSTON-174Pittsburgh+146

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTA-134Vegas+114
at DALLAS-196Nashville+162
at SEATTLE-300Arizona+240

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you