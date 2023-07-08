MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-205at DETROIT+172
at MINNESOTA-126Baltimore+108
at BOSTON-230Oakland+190
at CLEVELAND-166Kansas City+140
Seattle-112at HOUSTON-104

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at SAN FRANCISCO-205Colorado+172
Philadelphia-110at MIAMI-106
at MILWAUKEE-134Cincinnati+114
at ARIZONA-225Pittsburgh+188
at SAN DIEGO-184N.Y Mets+154

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-200Chicago Cubs+168
St. LouisOFFat CHICAGO WHITE SOXOFF
Texas-184at WASHINGTON+154
Atlanta-142at TAMPA BAY+120
at LA DODGERSOFFLA AngelsOFF

