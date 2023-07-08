MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-205
|at DETROIT
|+172
|at MINNESOTA
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
|at BOSTON
|-230
|Oakland
|+190
|at CLEVELAND
|-166
|Kansas City
|+140
|Seattle
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-205
|Colorado
|+172
|Philadelphia
|-110
|at MIAMI
|-106
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+114
|at ARIZONA
|-225
|Pittsburgh
|+188
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|N.Y Mets
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-200
|Chicago Cubs
|+168
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Texas
|-184
|at WASHINGTON
|+154
|Atlanta
|-142
|at TAMPA BAY
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
