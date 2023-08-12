MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-162
|Detroit
|+136
|at TAMPA BAY
|-175
|Cleveland
|+145
|at HOUSTON
|-155
|LA Angels
|+130
|at SEATTLE
|-172
|Baltimore
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-130
|Cincinnati
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|-146
|San Diego
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|-300
|Colorado
|+245
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-125
|Oakland
|+105
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-125
|Minnesota
|+105
|at TORONTO
|-122
|Chicago Cubs
|+102
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-105
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|Texas
|+108
