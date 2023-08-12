MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BOSTON-162Detroit+136
at TAMPA BAY-175Cleveland+145
at HOUSTON-155LA Angels+130
at SEATTLE-172Baltimore+144

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGH-130Cincinnati+110
at ARIZONA-146San Diego+124
at LA DODGERS-300Colorado+245
AtlantaOFFat N.Y METSOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at WASHINGTON-125Oakland+105
at PHILADELPHIA-125Minnesota+105
at TORONTO-122Chicago Cubs+102
at MIAMIOFFN.Y YankeesOFF
Milwaukee-115at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-105
at SAN FRANCISCO-126Texas+108

