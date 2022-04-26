MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at ST. LOUIS-112N.YMets-107
LA Dodgers-225atARIZONA+188
Milwaukee-172atPITTSBURGH+153
San Diego-175atCINCINNATI+153
at PHILADELPHIA-205Colorado+175
Miami-137atWASHINGTON+118
at ATLANTA-210ChicagoCubs+178
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-162KansasCity+143
at TAMPA BAY-125Seattle+105
at N.Y YANKEES-255Baltimore+210
at TORONTO-135Boston+115
at MINNESOTA-185Detroit+160
Houston-122atTEXAS+103
at LA ANGELS-187Cleveland+163
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO-145Oakland+125
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE12(217½)Chicago
at GOLDEN STATE9(225½)Denver
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at N.Y RANGERS-435Montreal+320
at WINNIPEG-192Philadelphia+155
Las Vegas-217atCHICAGO+173
at DALLAS-460Arizona+365
Los Angeles-200atSEATTLE+164

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

