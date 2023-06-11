MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-124
|Houston
|+106
|at BALTIMORE
|-178
|Kansas City
|+150
|at TORONTO
|-210
|Minnesota
|+176
|at TAMPA BAY
|-198
|Texas
|+166
|Seattle
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Boston
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-275
|Washington
|+225
|LA Dodgers
|-126
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+108
|at PITTSBURGH
|-132
|N.Y Mets
|+112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-126
|Cincinnati
|+108
|San Diego
|-186
|at COLORADO
|+156
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Chicago Cubs
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-225
|at DETROIT
|+188
|at MILWAUKEE
|-205
|Oakland
|+172
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-130
|Miami
|+110
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.