MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-124Houston+106
at BALTIMORE-178Kansas City+150
at TORONTO-210Minnesota+176
at TAMPA BAY-198Texas+166
Seattle-116at LA ANGELS-102
at N.Y YANKEES-126Boston+108

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-275Washington+225
LA Dodgers-126at PHILADELPHIA+108
at PITTSBURGH-132N.Y Mets+112
at ST. LOUIS-126Cincinnati+108
San Diego-186at COLORADO+156
at SAN FRANCISCO-142Chicago Cubs+120

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Arizona-225at DETROIT+188
at MILWAUKEE-205Oakland+172
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-130Miami+110

