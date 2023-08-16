MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-205
|at KANSAS CITY
|+172
|Detroit
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-124
|at ST. LOUIS
|+106
|Arizona
|-112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-108
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-190
|at WASHINGTON
|+160
