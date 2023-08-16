MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Seattle-205at KANSAS CITY+172
Detroit-112at CLEVELAND-104

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Mets-124at ST. LOUIS+106
Arizona-112at SAN DIEGO-108
at LA DODGERS-142Milwaukee+120

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Boston-190at WASHINGTON+160

