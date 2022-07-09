MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at ATLANTA-208Washington+176
at N.Y METS-131Miami+111
at MILWAUKEE-184Pittsburgh+157
at ST. LOUIS-140Philadelphia+120
at SAN DIEGO-132SanFrancisco+112
at LA DODGERS-260ChicagoCubs+215
ColoradoOFFatARIZONAOFF
American League
LA Angels-114atBALTIMORE-106
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-194Detroit+162
Cleveland-118atKANSASCITY-102
at TEXAS-115Minnesota-105
Houston-191atOAKLAND+161
Toronto-122atSEATTLE+104
N.Y Yankees-132atBOSTON+112
Interleague
Tampa Bay-144atCINCINNATI+123

