MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Houston-130at N.Y YANKEES+110
Tampa Bay-135at DETROIT+114
at BOSTONOFFTorontoOFF
at CLEVELANDOFFChicago White SoxOFF
Seattle-112at LA ANGELS-108

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFAtlantaOFF
at CINCINNATIOFFWashingtonOFF
at MILWAUKEE-168Pittsburgh+142
at ST. LOUIS-180Colorado+152
at SAN DIEGOOFFLA DodgersOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-142Miami+120
at PHILADELPHIA-218Kansas City+180
at BALTIMOREOFFN.Y MetsOFF
at OAKLANDOFFSan FranciscoOFF
at MINNESOTA-134Arizona+114

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you