MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-130
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+110
|Tampa Bay
|-135
|at DETROIT
|+114
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|Seattle
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|at ST. LOUIS
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-218
|Kansas City
|+180
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-134
|Arizona
|+114
