|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y METS
|-155
|Arizona
|+135
|Atlanta
|-116
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|-102
|Philadelphia
|-125
|at
|MIAMI
|+105
|Washington
|-115
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-154
|St.
|Louis
|+130
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-250
|Cincinnati
|+200
|American League
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-140
|Tampa
|Bay
|+120
|at TORONTO
|-235
|Oakland
|+190
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at
|BOSTON
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|-134
|Detroit
|+114
|N.Y Yankees
|-195
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+165
|LA Angels
|-112
|at
|TEXAS
|-104
|Houston
|-180
|at
|SEATTLE
|+155
|Interleague
|San Francisco
|-135
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+115
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Utah
|5
|(209)
|at
|DALLAS
|at MEMPHIS
|6½
|(237)
|Minnesota
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4½
|(216)
|Toronto
|at GOLDEN STATE
|6
|(223)
|Denver
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BOSTON
|-115
|Pittsburgh
|-104
|at NASHVILLE
|-280
|Chicago
|+225
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-580
|Detroit
|+420
|at ST. LOUIS
|-120
|Minnesota
|+100
|at EDMONTON
|-130
|Las
|Vegas
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-235
|Winnipeg
|+190
|Toronto
|-255
|at
|OTTAWA
|+205
|at BUFFALO
|-120
|Philadelphia
|+100
|Washington
|-285
|at
|MONTREAL
|+230
|at DALLAS
|-196
|San
|Jose
|+162
|at COLORADO
|-134
|Carolina
|+112
|at SEATTLE
|-138
|New
|Jersey
|+115
|at CALGARY
|-520
|Arizona
|+385
|at LOS ANGELES
|-194
|Columbus
|+160
