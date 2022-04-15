MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at N.Y METS-155Arizona+135
Atlanta-116atSANDIEGO-102
Philadelphia-125atMIAMI+105
Washington-115atPITTSBURGH-105
at MILWAUKEE-154St.Louis+130
at COLORADOOFFChicagoCubsOFF
at LA DODGERS-250Cincinnati+200
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-140TampaBay+120
at TORONTO-235Oakland+190
MinnesotaOFFatBOSTONOFF
at KANSAS CITY-134Detroit+114
N.Y Yankees-195atBALTIMORE+165
LA Angels-112atTEXAS-104
Houston-180atSEATTLE+155
Interleague
San Francisco-135atCLEVELAND+115
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Utah5(209)atDALLAS
at MEMPHIS(237)Minnesota
at PHILADELPHIA(216)Toronto
at GOLDEN STATE6(223)Denver
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at BOSTON-115Pittsburgh-104
at NASHVILLE-280Chicago+225
at N.Y RANGERS-580Detroit+420
at ST. LOUIS-120Minnesota+100
at EDMONTON-130LasVegas+108
at TAMPA BAY-235Winnipeg+190
Toronto-255atOTTAWA+205
at BUFFALO-120Philadelphia+100
Washington-285atMONTREAL+230
at DALLAS-196SanJose+162
at COLORADO-134Carolina+112
at SEATTLE-138NewJersey+115
at CALGARY-520Arizona+385
at LOS ANGELES-194Columbus+160

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

