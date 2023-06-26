MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-200Detroit+168
at LA ANGELS-136Chicago White Sox+116

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y METS-184Milwaukee+154

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-136Cincinnati+116
at ATLANTA-205Minnesota+172
at SEATTLE-255Washington+211

