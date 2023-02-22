College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at NORTH DAKOTA3WesternIllinois
at SACRED HEARTSaintFrancis(BKN)
at DREXELNortheastern
at FLORIDA INTERNATIONALPKUTEP
Wright State2atOAKLAND
North TexasatCHARLOTTE
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC20UTSA
at DETROIT MERCYNorthernKentucky
at CHARLESTON (SC)Towson
DelawareatN.C.A&T
at SAINT MARY'S (CA)19Pacific
at SANTA CLARA11Pepperdine
at UC IRVINE13½UCSD
at CSU NORTHRIDGE1CSUBakersfield
at UCSB5LongBeachState
UCLA7atUTAH
at GONZAGA21SanDiego
at STANFORD1WashingtonState
at SAN FRANCISCO8Portland
at HAWAIIUCRiverside
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND(223)Denver
Boston(234)atINDIANA
at ORLANDO(226½)Detroit
at TORONTO(225½)NewOrleans
at PHILADELPHIA4(229)Memphis
at DALLAS13½(235)SanAntonio
at UTAH2(239½)OklahomaCity
at SACRAMENTO(239½)Portland
at LA LAKERS(238)GoldenState
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at WASHINGTON-275Anaheim+220
Minnesota-196atCOLUMBUS+160
Edmonton-115atPITTSBURGH-105
at TAMPA BAY-230Buffalo+188
at NEW JERSEY-146LosAngeles+122
New York-162atDETROIT+134
at ST. LOUIS-120Vancouver+100
at VEGAS-156Calgary+130
Boston-172atSEATTLE+142
Nashville-134atSANJOSE+112

