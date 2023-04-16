NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MEMPHIS
|3½
|(227)
|LA Lakers
|at MILWAUKEE
|9½
|(218½)
|Miami
|at PHOENIX
|7½
|(225½)
|LA Clippers
|at DENVER
|7½
|(224½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Minnesota
|+142
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at TORONTO
|+102
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-138
|Baltimore
|+118
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Texas
|+176
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-134
|Arizona
|+116
|Philadelphia
|-188
|at CINCINNATI
|+158
|at ST. LOUIS
|-174
|Pittsburgh
|+146
|at LA DODGERS
|-152
|Chicago Cubs
|+128
|at SAN DIEGO
|-174
|Milwaukee
|+146
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-154
|at DETROIT
|+130
|Cleveland
|-240
|at WASHINGTON
|+194
|Atlanta
|-162
|at KANSAS CITY
|+136
|N.Y Mets
|-164
|at OAKLAND
|+138
|at SEATTLE
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
