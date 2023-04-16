NBA

Sunday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS(227)LA Lakers
at MILWAUKEE(218½)Miami
at PHOENIX(225½)LA Clippers
at DENVER(224½)Minnesota

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Angels-112at BOSTON-104
at N.Y YANKEES-168Minnesota+142
Tampa Bay-120at TORONTO+102
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-138Baltimore+118
at HOUSTON-210Texas+176

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-134Arizona+116
Philadelphia-188at CINCINNATI+158
at ST. LOUIS-174Pittsburgh+146
at LA DODGERS-152Chicago Cubs+128
at SAN DIEGO-174Milwaukee+146

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Francisco-154at DETROIT+130
Cleveland-240at WASHINGTON+194
Atlanta-162at KANSAS CITY+136
N.Y Mets-164at OAKLAND+138
at SEATTLE-250Colorado+205

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you