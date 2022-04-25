MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Milwaukee-183atPITTSBURGH+162
San Diego-160atCINCINNATI+140
at PHILADELPHIA-145Colorado+125
Miami-131atWASHINGTON+112
at ATLANTA-181ChicagoCubs+158
N.Y MetsOFFatST.LOUISOFF
LA Dodgers-180atARIZONA+158
American League
at TAMPA BAYOFFSeattleOFF
at N.Y YANKEES-268Baltimore+222
at TORONTO-157Boston+138
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-147KansasCity+127
at MINNESOTA-140Detroit+120
Houston-115atTEXAS-105
at LA ANGELS-150Cleveland+130
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO-224Oakland+187
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at MIAMI(217)Atlanta
at MEMPHIS(232)Minnesota
at PHOENIX7(215)NewOrleans
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at OTTAWA-126NewJersey+105
at PITTSBURGH-152Edmonton+126
at TAMPA BAY-385Columbus+300
at N.Y RANGERS-118Carolina-102
at TORONTO-490Detroit+365
FloridaOFFatBOSTONOFF
at WASHINGTON-172N.YIslanders+142
Calgary-140atNASHVILLE+116
at MINNESOTA-650Arizona+460
at DALLAS-120LasVegas+100
at COLORADO-170St.Louis+140
at VANCOUVER-230Seattle+188
at SAN JOSE-142Anaheim+118

