NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|2½
|(206)
|Cleveland
|at GOLDEN STATE
|7½
|(237)
|Sacramento
|Boston
|6
|(232)
|at ATLANTA
|Denver
|3½
|(225)
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-134
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+114
|at BALTIMORE
|-166
|Detroit
|+140
|at TAMPA BAY
|-156
|Chicago White Sox
|+132
|at TEXAS
|-330
|Oakland
|+265
|at LA ANGELS
|-178
|Kansas City
|+150
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-290
|Colorado
|+235
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|San Diego
|-142
|at ARIZONA
|+120
|N.Y Mets
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-148
|Houston
|+126
|at CLEVELAND
|-134
|Miami
|+116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-172
|Boston
|+144
|at MINNESOTA
|-250
|Washington
|+205
|at SEATTLE
|-168
|St. Louis
|+142
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-120
|Carolina
|+100
|Boston
|-152
|at FLORIDA
|+126
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|Dallas
|+100
|Edmonton
|-160
|at LOS ANGELES
|+132
