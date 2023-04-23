NBA

Sunday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at NEW YORK(206)Cleveland
at GOLDEN STATE(237)Sacramento
Boston6(232)at ATLANTA
Denver(225)at MINNESOTA

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-134at N.Y YANKEES+114
at BALTIMORE-166Detroit+140
at TAMPA BAY-156Chicago White Sox+132
at TEXAS-330Oakland+265
at LA ANGELS-178Kansas City+150

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIA-290Colorado+235
CincinnatiOFFat PITTSBURGHOFF
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFLA DodgersOFF
San Diego-142at ARIZONA+120
N.Y Mets-118at SAN FRANCISCO+100

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-148Houston+126
at CLEVELAND-134Miami+116
at MILWAUKEE-172Boston+144
at MINNESOTA-250Washington+205
at SEATTLE-168St. Louis+142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y ISLANDERS-120Carolina+100
Boston-152at FLORIDA+126
at MINNESOTA-120Dallas+100
Edmonton-160at LOS ANGELES+132

