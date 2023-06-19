MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROIT-146Kansas City+124
at MINNESOTA-142Boston+120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOXOFFTexasOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
St. Louis-168at WASHINGTON+142
Chicago Cubs-120at PITTSBURGH+102
at CINCINNATI-158Colorado+134
at MILWAUKEE-136Arizona+116
San DiegoOFFat SAN FRANCISCOOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-168at MIAMI+142
at HOUSTON-130N.Y Mets+110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you