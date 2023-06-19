MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-146
|Kansas City
|+124
|at MINNESOTA
|-142
|Boston
|+120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-168
|at WASHINGTON
|+142
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|at CINCINNATI
|-158
|Colorado
|+134
|at MILWAUKEE
|-136
|Arizona
|+116
|San Diego
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-168
|at MIAMI
|+142
|at HOUSTON
|-130
|N.Y Mets
|+110
