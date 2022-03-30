College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
Fresno State3atCOASTALCAROLINA
at TEXAS A&M4Xavier
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Philadelphia11(222½)atDETROIT
at BROOKLYN(238)Milwaukee
at ATLANTAOFF(OFF)Cleveland
at CHICAGO(223½)LAClippers
at UTAH11½(225)LALakers
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at FLORIDAOFFChicagoOFF
at CAROLINA-500Montreal+375
at TORONTOOFFWinnipegOFF
at N.Y ISLANDERS-188Columbus+155
at BOSTONOFFNewJerseyOFF
at MINNESOTAOFFPittsburghOFF
at COLORADOOFFSanJoseOFF
at CALGARY-255LosAngeles+205
Dallas-176atANAHEIM+146

