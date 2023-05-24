MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-148Chicago White Sox+126
at TAMPA BAY-200Toronto+168
at N.Y YANKEES-142Baltimore+120
Detroit-120at KANSAS CITY+102
Boston-116at LA ANGELS-102
at SEATTLE-290Oakland+235

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Arizona-124at PHILADELPHIA+106
St. Louis-164at CINCINNATI+138
San Diego-154at WASHINGTON+130
LA Dodgers-110at ATLANTA-106
N.Y Mets-112at CHICAGO CUBS-104
Miami-164at COLORADO+138

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Texas-126at PITTSBURGH+108
Houston-112at MILWAUKEE-104
at MINNESOTA-174San Francisco+146

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at FLORIDA-114Carolina-105

