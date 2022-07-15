MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at ST. LOUIS-168Cincinnati+142
N.Y Mets-165atCHICAGOCUBS+140
at COLORADO-152Pittsburgh+128
Atlanta-255atWASHINGTON+210
at MIAMIOFFPhiladelphiaOFF
Milwaukee-130atSANFRANCISCO+110
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFN.YMetsOFF
at SAN DIEGO-174Arizona+146
American League
at MINNESOTA-142ChicagoWhiteSox+120
at TORONTOOFFKansasCityOFF
Seattle-158atTEXAS+134
at TAMPA BAYOFFBaltimoreOFF
at CLEVELAND-174Detroit+146
at HOUSTON-200Oakland+168
at N.Y YANKEES-164Boston+138
Interleague
LA Dodgers-190atLAANGELS+160

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

