MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-148at DETROIT+126
at BOSTONOFFOaklandOFF
at CLEVELAND-190Kansas City+160
Seattle-112at HOUSTON-104
at MINNESOTA-154Baltimore+130

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Philadelphia-124at MIAMI+106
at MILWAUKEE-134Cincinnati+114
at SAN DIEGO-130N.Y Mets+110
at ARIZONAOFFPittsburghOFF
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFColoradoOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Atlanta-120at TAMPA BAY+102
Texas-148at WASHINGTON+126
at N.Y YANKEES-168Chicago Cubs+142
St. Louis-112at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-104
at LA DODGERS-174LA Angels+148

