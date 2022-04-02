FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON12½(221½)Washington
at MILWAUKEEOFF(OFF)Dallas
Denver(OFF)atLALAKERS
at INDIANA1(OFF)Detroit
New York4(OFF)atORLANDO
Philadelphia(224½)atCLEVELAND
at SAN ANTONIO14½(OFF)Portland
Phoenix16(OFF)atOKLAHOMACITY
at TORONTO3(212½)Miami
Minnesota12½(243)atHOUSTON
at SACRAMENTOOFF(OFF)GoldenState
at LA CLIPPERS3(OFF)NewOrleans
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at OTTAWA-164Detroit+136
Florida-255atBUFFALO+205
New York-176atNEWJERSEY+146
at N.Y RANGERS-300Philadelphia+240
at CHICAGO-192Arizona+158
Las Vegas-128atVANCOUVER+106
at WASHINGTON-140Minnesota+116
Edmonton-210atANAHEIM+172
Dallas-130atSEATTLE+108

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

