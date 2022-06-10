MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at ST. LOUIS-142Cincinnati+120
Milwaukee-158atWASHINGTON+134
at PHILADELPHIA-220Arizona+184
at SAN DIEGO-245Colorado+200
at ATLANTA-240Pittsburgh+198
LA Dodgers-154atSANFRANCISCO+130
at SAN DIEGO-210Colorado+176
American League
at MINNESOTA-120TampaBay+102
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-156Texas+132
BaltimoreOFFatKANSASCITYOFF
Toronto-245atDETROIT+200
Oakland-120atCLEVELAND+102
at SEATTLE-130Boston+110
Interleague
at HOUSTON-158Miami+134
at N.Y YANKEES-260ChicagoCubs+215
N.Y Mets-120atLAANGELS+102
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at TAMPA BAY-184N.YRangers+152

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

