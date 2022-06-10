|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|Milwaukee
|-158
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+134
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-220
|Arizona
|+184
|at SAN DIEGO
|-245
|Colorado
|+200
|at ATLANTA
|-240
|Pittsburgh
|+198
|LA Dodgers
|-154
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+130
|at SAN DIEGO
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|Tampa
|Bay
|+102
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-156
|Texas
|+132
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|OFF
|Toronto
|-245
|at
|DETROIT
|+200
|Oakland
|-120
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+102
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Boston
|+110
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|-158
|Miami
|+134
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-260
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+215
|N.Y Mets
|-120
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+102
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TAMPA BAY
|-184
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+152
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.