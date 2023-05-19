NBA

Friday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON9(215)Miami

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TORONTO-158Baltimore+134
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-126Kansas City+108
at HOUSTON-250Oakland+205
Minnesota-126at LA ANGELS+108

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Arizona-184at PITTSBURGH+154
at PHILADELPHIA-134Chicago Cubs+114
LA Dodgers-126at ST. LOUIS+108
at SAN FRANCISCO-118Miami+100

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-255Milwaukee+210
N.Y Yankees-176at CINCINNATI+148
DetroitOFFat WASHINGTONOFF
at N.Y METS-152Cleveland+128
at ATLANTA-152Seattle+128
at TEXAS-240Colorado+198
at SAN DIEGO-144Boston+122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at VEGAS-126Dallas+105

