NFL

Thursday

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY(54½)Detroit

Sunday

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON67(39)Arizona
Cincinnati(47½)at CLEVELAND
at ATLANTA3(40)Carolina
Jacksonville(45½)at INDIANAPOLIS
at MINNESOTA(45½)Tampa Bay
San Francisco(40½)at PITTSBURGH
at NEW ORLEANS3(41½)Tennessee
at BALTIMORE10(44½)Houston
at DENVER4(44)Las Vegas
at CHICAGO(43½)Green Bay
Philadelphia4(45½)at NEW ENGLAND
at LA CHARGERS(50½)Miami
at SEATTLE(47½)LA Rams
Dallas(46½)at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
Buffalo(47)at NY JETS

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROIT-118N.Y Yankees+100
at BALTIMORE-245Chicago White Sox+200
at BOSTON-138Houston+118
at MINNESOTA-164Cleveland+138
at SEATTLE-270Oakland+220

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Diego-194at ST. LOUIS+162
at CHICAGO CUBS-124Milwaukee+106
Atlanta-245at COLORADO+205
at SAN FRANCISCO-134Cincinnati+114
at LA DODGERS-146Arizona+124

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIA-136LA Angels+116
at TORONTO-270Washington+220
Texas-138at N.Y METS+118
Pittsburgh-110at KANSAS CITY-106

