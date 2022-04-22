MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at WASHINGTONOFFSanFranciscoOFF
at CHICAGO CUBS-184Pittsburgh+154
at PHILADELPHIA-160Milwaukee+140
St. Louis-120atCINCINNATI+100
at ATLANTA-187Miami+163
at ARIZONAOFFN.YMetsOFF
at SAN DIEGOOFFLADodgersOFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEESOFFClevelandOFF
Chicago White SoxOFFatMINNESOTAOFF
Texas-130atOAKLAND+110
at HOUSTON-174Toronto+146
at TAMPA BAYOFFBostonOFF
at LA ANGELS-264Baltimore+218
at SEATTLE-130KansasCity+110
Interleague
Colorado-125atDETROIT+105
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Philadelphia3(213½)atTORONTO
at UTAH(212½)Dallas
at BROOKLYN3(222½)Boston
Memphis3(232½)atMINNESOTA
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Carolina-245atNEWJERSEY+198
Pittsburgh-310atDETROIT+245
New YorkOFFatBUFFALOOFF
at BOSTON-134N.YRangers+112
at TAMPA BAY-170Nashville+140
at OTTAWA-152Montreal+126
at FLORIDA-164Toronto+136
at SAN JOSE-142Chicago+121
at DALLAS-255Seattle+205
St. Louis-375atARIZONA+290
at CALGARY-210Vancouver+172
at LOS ANGELES-250Anaheim+202

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

