|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-184
|Pittsburgh
|+154
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-160
|Milwaukee
|+140
|St. Louis
|-120
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+100
|at ATLANTA
|-187
|Miami
|+163
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at
|MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Texas
|-130
|at
|OAKLAND
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|-174
|Toronto
|+146
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-264
|Baltimore
|+218
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Kansas
|City
|+110
|Interleague
|Colorado
|-125
|at
|DETROIT
|+105
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|3
|(213½)
|at
|TORONTO
|at UTAH
|4½
|(212½)
|Dallas
|at BROOKLYN
|3
|(222½)
|Boston
|Memphis
|3
|(232½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Carolina
|-245
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+198
|Pittsburgh
|-310
|at
|DETROIT
|+245
|New York
|OFF
|at
|BUFFALO
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-134
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-170
|Nashville
|+140
|at OTTAWA
|-152
|Montreal
|+126
|at FLORIDA
|-164
|Toronto
|+136
|at SAN JOSE
|-142
|Chicago
|+121
|at DALLAS
|-255
|Seattle
|+205
|St. Louis
|-375
|at
|ARIZONA
|+290
|at CALGARY
|-210
|Vancouver
|+172
|at LOS ANGELES
|-250
|Anaheim
|+202
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.