MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-184Oakland+154
at MINNESOTAOFFBostonOFF
at TAMPA BAY-405Kansas City+320
at N.Y YANKEES-122Seattle+104

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Atlanta-118at PHILADELPHIA+100
Arizona-148at WASHINGTON+126
San Diego-116at SAN FRANCISCO-102
at MIAMI-126Pittsburgh+108

