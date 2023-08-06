MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Chicago White Sox
|+116
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-120
|Houston
|+102
|Tampa Bay
|-196
|at DETROIT
|+164
|Seattle
|-110
|at LA ANGELS
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-161
|Washington
|+137
|at MILWAUKEE
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+168
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-120
|at SAN DIEGO
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-168
|N.Y Mets
|+142
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-215
|Kansas City
|+180
|Arizona
|-156
|at MINNESOTA
|+132
|at TEXAS
|-132
|Miami
|+112
|San Francisco
|-200
|at OAKLAND
|+168
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.