MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-136Chicago White Sox+116
at BOSTONOFFTorontoOFF
at N.Y YANKEES-120Houston+102
Tampa Bay-196at DETROIT+164
Seattle-110at LA ANGELS-106

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CINCINNATI-161Washington+137
at MILWAUKEE-200Pittsburgh+168
at ST. LOUISOFFColoradoOFF
Atlanta-120at CHICAGO CUBS+102
LA Dodgers-120at SAN DIEGO+102

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-168N.Y Mets+142
at PHILADELPHIA-215Kansas City+180
Arizona-156at MINNESOTA+132
at TEXAS-132Miami+112
San Francisco-200at OAKLAND+168

