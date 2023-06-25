MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Minnesota-146at DETROIT+124
Seattle-126at BALTIMORE+108
Texas-112at N.Y YANKEES-104
at TORONTO-270Oakland+220
at TAMPA BAY-270Kansas City+220
at CHICAGO WHITE SOXOFFBostonOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Chicago Cubs-142at ST. LOUIS+120
at PHILADELPHIA-174N.Y Mets+146
Atlanta-164at CINCINNATI+138
at MIAMI-168Pittsburgh+142
at SAN FRANCISCO-130Arizona+110
at SAN DIEGO-200Washington+168

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Milwaukee-112at CLEVELAND-104
LA Angels-156at COLORADO+132
at LA DODGERS-136Houston+116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you