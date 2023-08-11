MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-220
|Cleveland
|+184
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Detroit
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-178
|LA Angels
|+150
|at SEATTLE
|-146
|Baltimore
|+124
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|Atlanta
|-186
|at N.Y METS
|+156
|San Diego
|-164
|at ARIZONA
|+138
|at LA DODGERS
|-295
|Colorado
|+240
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-144
|N.Y Yankees
|+122
|Oakland
|-112
|at WASHINGTON
|-104
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-162
|Minnesota
|+136
|at TORONTO
|-156
|Chicago Cubs
|+132
|St. Louis
|-126
|at KANSAS CITY
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-176
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+148
|Texas
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
