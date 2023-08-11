MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-220Cleveland+184
at BOSTON-142Detroit+120
at HOUSTON-178LA Angels+150
at SEATTLE-146Baltimore+124

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Cincinnati-112at PITTSBURGH-104
Atlanta-186at N.Y METS+156
San Diego-164at ARIZONA+138
at LA DODGERS-295Colorado+240

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-144N.Y Yankees+122
Oakland-112at WASHINGTON-104
at PHILADELPHIA-162Minnesota+136
at TORONTO-156Chicago Cubs+132
St. Louis-126at KANSAS CITY+108
Milwaukee-176at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+148
TexasOFFat SAN FRANCISCOOFF

