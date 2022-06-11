MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at WASHINGTONOFFMilwaukeeOFF
at PHILADELPHIAOFFArizonaOFF
at ATLANTA-238Pittsburgh+198
at ST. LOUIS-174Cincinnati+152
LA Dodgers-125atSANFRANCISCO+105
at SAN DIEGO-210Colorado+176
American League
at CLEVELAND-156Oakland+135
Toronto-154atDETROIT+134
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-149Texas+129
Tampa Bay-112atMINNESOTA-108
at KANSAS CITY-118Baltimore-102
at SEATTLE-134Boston+114
Interleague
at N.Y YANKEESOFFChicagoCubsOFF
at HOUSTON-223Miami+184
N.Y Mets-134atLAANGELS+114

