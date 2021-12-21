|College Basketball
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at VALPARAISO
|14
|William
|&
|Mary
|at TEXAS TECH
|18½
|Eastern
|Washington
|at NORTHERN IOWA
|1½
|Liberty
|Wofford
|2½
|at
|DUQUESNE
|at UCSB
|14½
|Idaho
|State
|at MINNESOTA
|16½
|Green
|Bay
|at UC DAVIS
|9½
|Portland
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|11
|Southern
|Illinois
|at CHARLOTTE
|8½
|Western
|Carolina
|at STANFORD
|1
|Wyoming
|at MERCER
|6½
|Troy
|at CAL
|9
|Pacific
|(CA)
|at KENTUCKY
|10½
|Western
|Kentucky
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|16
|Youngstown
|State
|at TENNESSEE
|1½
|Arizona
|at CHATTANOOGA
|10
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at OLD DOMINION
|3
|Charleston
|(SC)
|at INDIANA
|17
|Northern
|Kentucky
|at GEORGIA
|2½
|East
|Tennessee
|State
|at NORTH DAKOTA STATE
|16½
|North
|Dakota
|Western Illinois
|11½
|at
|OMAHA
|at SOUTH DAKOTA
|2½
|UMKC
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|Denver
|5½
|(214½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|College Football
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Army
|3½
|3½
|(58½)
|Missouri
|Thursday
|Miami (OH)
|3
|3
|(54½)
|North
|Texas
|Friday
|Memphis
|6½
|7½
|(58½)
|Hawaii
|Saturday
|Georgia State
|4½
|4½
|(50)
|Ball
|State
|Monday
|Western Michigan
|3
|3
|(58½)
|Nevada
|Tuesday
|Auburn
|3
|3
|(51½)
|Houston
|Wednesday, December 29
|Virginia
|1½
|1½
|(71)
|SMU
|Thursday, December 30
|North Carolina
|9
|9
|(59)
|South
|Carolina
|Friday, December 31
|Texas A&M
|5
|5
|(57½)
|Wake
|Forest
|Saturday, January 1
|Penn State
|1½
|1½
|(47)
|Arkansas
|Tuesday, January 4
|LSU
|1
|1
|(47)
|Kansas
|State
