College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at VALPARAISO14William&Mary
at TEXAS TECH18½EasternWashington
at NORTHERN IOWALiberty
WoffordatDUQUESNE
at UCSB14½IdahoState
at MINNESOTA16½GreenBay
at UC DAVISPortland
at SAN FRANCISCO11SouthernIllinois
at CHARLOTTEWesternCarolina
at STANFORD1Wyoming
at MERCERTroy
at CAL9Pacific(CA)
at KENTUCKY10½WesternKentucky
at WEST VIRGINIA16YoungstownState
at TENNESSEEArizona
at CHATTANOOGA10MiddleTennessee
at OLD DOMINION3Charleston(SC)
at INDIANA17NorthernKentucky
at GEORGIAEastTennesseeState
at NORTH DAKOTA STATE16½NorthDakota
Western Illinois11½atOMAHA
at SOUTH DAKOTAUMKC
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at ATLANTAOFF(OFF)Orlando
at BOSTONOFF(OFF)Cleveland
at CHICAGOOFF(OFF)Toronto
Denver(214½)atOKLAHOMACITY
at MILWAUKEEOFF(OFF)Houston
at SACRAMENTOOFF(OFF)LAClippers
College Football
Wednesday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
Army(58½)Missouri
Thursday
Miami (OH)33(54½)NorthTexas
Friday
Memphis(58½)Hawaii
Saturday
Georgia State(50)BallState
Monday
Western Michigan33(58½)Nevada
Tuesday
Auburn33(51½)Houston
Wednesday, December 29
Virginia(71)SMU
Thursday, December 30
North Carolina99(59)SouthCarolina
Friday, December 31
Texas A&M55(57½)WakeForest
Saturday, January 1
Penn State(47)Arkansas
Tuesday, January 4
LSU11(47)KansasState

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

