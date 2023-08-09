MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Texas-260at OAKLAND+215
Minnesota-162at DETROIT+136
at BALTIMORE-134Houston+114
Toronto-166at CLEVELAND+140
at BOSTON-220Kansas City+184
N.Y Yankees-115at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-105

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CINCINNATI-122Miami+104
at MILWAUKEE-210Colorado+176
at PHILADELPHIA-198Washington+166
Atlanta-295at PITTSBURGH+240
Chicago CubsOFFat N.Y METSOFF
LA Dodgers-132at ARIZONA+112

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-152St. Louis+128
at LA ANGELS-142San Francisco+120
San Diego-146at SEATTLE+124

