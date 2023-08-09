MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-260
|at OAKLAND
|+215
|Minnesota
|-162
|at DETROIT
|+136
|at BALTIMORE
|-134
|Houston
|+114
|Toronto
|-166
|at CLEVELAND
|+140
|at BOSTON
|-220
|Kansas City
|+184
|N.Y Yankees
|-115
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-105
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-122
|Miami
|+104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-198
|Washington
|+166
|Atlanta
|-295
|at PITTSBURGH
|+240
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-132
|at ARIZONA
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-152
|St. Louis
|+128
|at LA ANGELS
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|San Diego
|-146
|at SEATTLE
|+124
