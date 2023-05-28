MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-146
|Texas
|+124
|Chicago White Sox
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|Toronto
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-104
|Houston
|-270
|at OAKLAND
|+220
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-124
|at MILWAUKEE
|+106
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+136
|N.Y Mets
|-142
|at COLORADO
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-275
|Philadelphia
|+225
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-148
|San Diego
|+126
|St. Louis
|-146
|at CLEVELAND
|+124
|Washington
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+102
|at LA ANGELS
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-154
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|Boston
|-118
|at ARIZONA
|+100
