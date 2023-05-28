MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-146Texas+124
Chicago White Sox-112at DETROIT-104
Toronto-112at MINNESOTA-104
Houston-270at OAKLAND+220

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Francisco-124at MILWAUKEE+106
at CHICAGO CUBS-162Cincinnati+136
N.Y Mets-142at COLORADO+120
at ATLANTA-275Philadelphia+225

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAYOFFLA DodgersOFF
at N.Y YANKEES-148San Diego+126
St. Louis-146at CLEVELAND+124
Washington-120at KANSAS CITY+102
at LA ANGELS-142Miami+120
at SEATTLE-154Pittsburgh+130
Boston-118at ARIZONA+100

