NBA

Friday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Houston4(229)at CHARLOTTE
Miami(218)at WASHINGTON
at INDIANA(231)Detroit
at BROOKLYN13½(217)Orlando
at BOSTON1(222½)Toronto
at ATLANTA10½(236)Philadelphia
Memphis(229½)at MILWAUKEE
at NEW ORLEANS8(224)New York
at DALLAS11(225½)Chicago
Golden State9(235)at SACRAMENTO
at LA LAKERS(226½)Phoenix

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Yankees-130at BALTIMORE+110
at CLEVELAND-134Seattle+114
at MINNESOTA-132Houston+112
at TAMPA BAY-260Oakland+215
at LA ANGELS-122Toronto+104

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y METS-172Miami+144
at PHILADELPHIA-200Cincinnati+168
at ATLANTA-126San Diego+108
at MILWAUKEE-166St. Louis+140
Washington-120at COLORADO+102
LA Dodgers-230at ARIZONA+190

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBS-122Texas+104
Chicago White Sox-134at PITTSBURGH+114
at SAN FRANCISCO-210Kansas City+176

