NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Houston
|4
|(229)
|at CHARLOTTE
|Miami
|6½
|(218)
|at WASHINGTON
|at INDIANA
|6½
|(231)
|Detroit
|at BROOKLYN
|13½
|(217)
|Orlando
|at BOSTON
|1
|(222½)
|Toronto
|at ATLANTA
|10½
|(236)
|Philadelphia
|Memphis
|7½
|(229½)
|at MILWAUKEE
|at NEW ORLEANS
|8
|(224)
|New York
|at DALLAS
|11
|(225½)
|Chicago
|Golden State
|9
|(235)
|at SACRAMENTO
|at LA LAKERS
|9½
|(226½)
|Phoenix
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-130
|at BALTIMORE
|+110
|at CLEVELAND
|-134
|Seattle
|+114
|at MINNESOTA
|-132
|Houston
|+112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-260
|Oakland
|+215
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Toronto
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-172
|Miami
|+144
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-200
|Cincinnati
|+168
|at ATLANTA
|-126
|San Diego
|+108
|at MILWAUKEE
|-166
|St. Louis
|+140
|Washington
|-120
|at COLORADO
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-230
|at ARIZONA
|+190
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-122
|Texas
|+104
|Chicago White Sox
|-134
|at PITTSBURGH
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-210
|Kansas City
|+176
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
