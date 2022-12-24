College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at CREIGHTON15½DePaul
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Philadelphia(217½)atNEWYORK
at DALLAS(230)LALakers
at BOSTON5(224½)Milwaukee
Memphis(229)atGOLDENSTATE
at DENVER(230½)Phoenix
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
San Diego State(46½)MiddleTennessee
Monday
Bowling Green(48½)NewMexicoState
Tuesday
Georgia Southern(66½)Buffalo
Memphis10½(60½)UtahState
East Carolina7(63½)CoastalCarolina
Wisconsin(43½)OklahomaState
Wednesday
Duke(62½)UCF
Arkansas3(68½)Kansas
Oregon14½(73½)NorthCarolina
Ole Miss3(69½)TexasTech
Thursday
Minnesota(41½)Syracuse
Florida State7(65½)Oklahoma
Texas(67½)Washington
Friday
Maryland(46½)NCState
UCLA(54½)Pittsburgh
Notre Dame(51½)SouthCarolina
Ohio(42½)Wyoming
Clemson(63½)Tennessee
Saturday, Dec. 31
Iowa(31½)Kentucky
Alabama(55½)KansasState
Michigan(58½)TCU
Georgia(62½)OhioState
Monday, Jan. 2
Illinois(45½)MississippiState
USC(62½)Tulane
LSU14½(55½)Purdue
Utah(52½)PennState
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
at DALLAS14(47½)Philadelphia
at PITTSBURGH1(38½)LasVegas
Sunday
at MIAMI(49½)GreenBay
Denver3(36½)atLARAMS
Tampa Bay3(39½)atARIZONA
Monday
LA Chargers3(45½)atINDIANAPOLIS
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you