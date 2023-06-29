MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Minnesota-116at BALTIMORE-102
at TORONTO-136Boston+116
at TEXASOFFHoustonOFF
at OAKLANDOFFChicago White SoxOFF
Tampa Bay-146at SEATTLE+124

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CINCINNATIOFFSan DiegoOFF
at PHILADELPHIAOFFWashingtonOFF
Milwaukee-152at PITTSBURGH+128
at N.Y METSOFFSan FranciscoOFF
at ATLANTAOFFMiamiOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFClevelandOFF
Detroit-115at COLORADO-105
at KANSAS CITYOFFLA DodgersOFF
N.Y Yankees-118at ST. LOUIS+100
at LA ANGELS-152Arizona+128

