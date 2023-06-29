MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-116
|at BALTIMORE
|-102
|at TORONTO
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-146
|at SEATTLE
|+124
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-152
|at PITTSBURGH
|+128
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Detroit
|-115
|at COLORADO
|-105
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|at LA ANGELS
|-152
|Arizona
|+128
