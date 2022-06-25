MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
N.Y Mets-154atMIAMI+130
at ST. LOUIS-190ChicagoCubs+160
at SAN FRANCISCO-164Cincinnati+138
at SAN DIEGO-134Philadelphia+114
LA Dodgers-116atATLANTA-102
American League
at N.Y YANKEES-166Houston+140
BostonOFFatCLEVELANDOFF
at KANSAS CITY-166Oakland+140
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-210Baltimore+176
at LA ANGELS-142Seattle+120
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY-220Pittsburgh+184
Toronto-134atMILWAUKEE+114
at MINNESOTA-200Colorado+168
at TEXAS-162Washington+136
at ARIZONA-154Detroit+130
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Colorado-114atTAMPABAY-105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you